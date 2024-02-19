The Treasury building in Wellington has been evacuated after a fire.
A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson confirmed the building on The Terrace has been evacuated and fire crews were responding to a fire in the basement.
The Terrace is currently closed between Bowen St and Aurora Tce, a police spokesperson said.
Motorists have been asked to avoid the area.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
Georgina Campbell is a Wellington-based reporter who has a particular interest in local government, transport and seismic issues. She joined the Herald in 2019 after working as a broadcast journalist.