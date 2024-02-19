The Treasury building in Wellington has been evacuated due to a fire. Photo / Thomas Coughlan

The Treasury building in Wellington has been evacuated after a fire.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson confirmed the building on The Terrace has been evacuated and fire crews were responding to a fire in the basement.

The Terrace is currently closed between Bowen St and Aurora Tce, a police spokesperson said.

Motorists have been asked to avoid the area.

Firefighters are on the scene at The Terrace. Photo / Thomas Coughlan

