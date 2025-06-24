Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Treasury advised against rail ferries before Government’s purchase

RNZ
2 mins to read

Minister for Rail Winston Peters announcing the Cook Strait ferry replacement plan back in March. Photo / RNZ / Reece Baker

Minister for Rail Winston Peters announcing the Cook Strait ferry replacement plan back in March. Photo / RNZ / Reece Baker

By Nick James of RNZ

Treasury advised the Government not to buy rail-enabled Cook Strait ferries three weeks before it announced it would.

On March 31, the Government announced it would buy two new Interislander ferries to be delivered by 2029 to replace the current ageing

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand