Rhylen Tunman is happy to have his beloved stuffed elephant, Ee-ow, back after losing him at the airport. Photo / Alex Burton

Four-year-old Rhylen Tunman thought he would never see his beloved stuffed toy elephant after leaving it at Auckland Airport last month.

His mum Karisah Tunman posted a desperate plea on social media with photos of the treasured toy known affectionately as “Ee-ow”, hoping someone, somewhere, would know its whereabouts.

The little Auckland boy had lost the stuffed companion, which had been at his side since he was 8 months old, at the airport’s domestic terminal when it was left underneath a wheelchair while farewelling a family member.

“He’s very loved, he’s super attached to it and he doesn’t go anywhere without,” Tunman said.

“I thought if I posted on all the social media pages, someone that might work at the airport or someone might come across him.

“The reaction was astounding, everyone was amazing.

“I didn’t realise that it was going to reach so many people.”

Tunman said there were many sleepless nights as they waited for Ee-ow to return.

Many people offered their services to help find him, others offered replacements and some gave parenting advice on how to explain the missing loved toy to Rhylen.

“No one was giving up,” Tunman said, explaining everyone and anyone was getting roped into the search.

“There were aunties, uncles, cousins, sisters, anybody, husbands, wives, anybody that worked at the airport was getting asked.”

After three weeks of no news, the family had just about lost hope, and a replacement was bought. But then on Thursday night, the magic message came.

A woman whose husband worked at the airport had found Ee-ow, who had quite the adventure.

“Someone had found him the night we lost [Ee-ow] and taken him home for her grandkids to play with,” Tunman said.

Rhylen Tunman with his prized stuffed toy. Photo / Alex Burton

“Once she saw someone was looking for [Ee-ow] she took him back to the airport.”

Tunman said Rhylan’s first reaction was confusion asking, “Is the the old Ee-ow?”

“And I’m like, ‘yeah, buddy, ... he’s home’ and he was, yeah, he was very happy.”

The replacement spent the night on the floor on Thursday, as the original Ee-ow was snuggled close to Rhylen’s chest.

Tunman said they planned to get a collar for Ee-ow with their name and number on it, so the two will never be apart again.

Rachel Maher is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. She has worked for the Herald since 2022.