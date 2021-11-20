Traveller with Covid isolating in Hawke's Bay got test results after leaving Auckland

Vaccination and testing is available in Hawke's Bay every day. Photo / NZME

A Covid case isolating in Napier was tested before they left Auckland and then received the positive result once they were in Hawke's Bay, the Ministry of Health has confirmed.

The Hawke's Bay case was on Sunday included in Auckland's numbers, where 138 of NZ's 149 cases reported on Sunday were located.

The 149 cases including one new case in Canterbury - and 83 people are in hospital.

Auckland recorded 138 cases, Waikato six, Northland three and the Bay of Plenty and Canterbury one each.

A Ministry statement said local public health staff said the case was on Sunday isolating safely and remains well.

Results of testing of contacts that have been returned to date are negative and further results are pending.

"As standard procedure, any locations of interest are added to the Ministry's webpage when they are confirmed by public health officials.

"To date any exposures identified have been assessed as limited and any contacts able to be contacted directly."

The Ministry urged anyone in the Hawke's Bay with Covid-19-related symptoms – no matter how mild – to get tested, even if they are vaccinated.

'DON'T BE SCARED, BE PREPARED'

The case in Hawke's Bay isolation was revealed on Saturday night as a permitted traveller from Auckland isolating in the Bay who had tested positive for Covid-19 after arriving in Hawke's Bay.

Council leaders were told shortly ahead of the public announcement and Napier Mayor said she was told the case was in Napier.

There had been no announcement from health authorities of any related locations of interest.

Statements on Saturday night said local public health staff were in contact with the case, and detailed investigation had begun, including testing of contacts and identification of locations of interest.

Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst, on Sunday at the Splash Planet aquatic park off Grove and Sylvan roads in suburban Hastings East suburb Parkvale, in the now-weekly role of vaccination centre volunteering, said Mayors were notified of the case shortly ahead of Saturday night's public announcement, and the response plan was kicking-in, including expected more testing facilities in addition to the vaccination programme.

She reiterated pleas for families to ensure vaccination as the community prepares for the arrival of the virus back in the region, regarded as inevitable and "with us now."

"I think people are worried," she said. "Our response is, don't be scared, be prepared."

Napier's Mayor Wise said that rather than being a surprise she thinks everyone is accepting such an announcement would have come sooner or later – "not a question of if, but when."

Napier had the experience of heightened concern when Covid was identified in wastewater testing earlier this month, although an exact source wasn't identified, and health authorities were in the position to provide more capability for testing.

She said her Council had not yet been notified of any locations of interest.

Medical Officer of Health Dr Rachel Eyre on Saturday urged anyone in Hawke's Bay with Covid-19-related symptoms – "no matter how mild" – to get tested, even if they are vaccinated.

"It's important any feeling unwell with symptoms goes and gets tested at one of the many locations available across our region," she said.

"Also if you haven't been vaccinated against Covid-19 yet, there are lots of opportunities to get a vaccination this weekend."

The crisis generally was having continued impact on public events, which included at least five gatherings of either protest or commemoration in Napier and Hastings during the weekend.