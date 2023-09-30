Transport disruption warning as Groundswell protest arrives in Auckland

The Groundswell protest in Te Puke. Photo / NZME

Farmer lobby group Groundswell NZ on utes and tractors are expected to arrive in Auckland today and cause traffic disruption.

Auckland Transport (AT) is advising customers to plan ahead as the protest could affect travels.

“Auckland Transport is aware of an event involving slow-moving traffic on Sunday, that will likely cause disruption to transport across the Auckland roading network from 10am until 3pm,” AT said in a statement.

“A convoy is expected to travel north on SH1 from the Ramarama on-ramp, exiting the motorway at the Onewa off-ramp across the Harbour Bridge.”

The agency said the convoy would then re-enter the motorway at the Onewa on-ramp southbound and then travel through the Auckland CBD to Ellerslie Racecourse.

“Please use the journey planner to plan your public transport journey in advance and expect delays in the surrounding areas,” AT said.

It urged people to check live departures before travelling: Auckland Transport (at.govt.nz)

The protest is part of a 10-day journey that started out of Invercargill by farmers wanting to raise awareness that “things are bad” and “you need to vote for change”.

It is expected that about 40 tractors and utes will arrive as part of the convoy.