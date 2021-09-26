Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR
Premium
New Zealand

Transmission Gully: Your chance to fly through the long-awaited motorway

3 minutes to read
NZ Herald
By: and

Transmission Gully was meant to open today but has been delayed again, so the Herald has created an interactive map to fly you through the $1.25 billion road instead.

Waka Kotahi NZTA remains tight-lipped about

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.