Voyager 2023 media awards
Transmission Gully Public Private Partnership redeemed by review but lengthy legal battle remains to finish road

Georgina Campbell
By
4 mins to read
After years of budget blowouts and delays, Transmission Gully is finally open to the public. Video / Mark Mitchell

ANALYSIS:

A review into a 27km motorway out of Wellington has found the Public Private Partnership (PPP) model used to build it was not to blame for delays and budget blowouts.

