A message like this is only sent through when a situation occurs where there is reasonable certainty an aircraft and its occupants are threatened by grave and imminent danger and require immediate assistance, according to online air safety repository Skybrary.
Nearly 10 minutes later, the pilot said the plane was coming in to Auckland “as fast as we can” but all other operations were normal, while the full emergency had already been declared at Auckland Airport.
“The fire indication is intermittent at the moment so yeah, but as far as we know it’s controlled,” said the pilot, “but if anything changes we’ll let you know, but we will need the, obviously, the welcoming committee on arrival.”
It was agreed fire services would meet the plane as it taxied off the runway and a heat gun would be used to see if there was a fire inside.
Two helicopters were also called into action to meet the flight at the airport.
The aircraft landed about 11.47am and was stationary soon afterwards, with the emergency response vehicles on the ground given permission to move in.
The DESTRESFA was cancelled about one minute later by ATC while the emergency services were approaching the plane.
The runway reopened soon afterwards, about 11.58am, with all traffic returning to normal.
At the time, passengers on the flight told the Herald 15 fire engines were there to greet the plane and that they were made aware of an issue during the journey.
“The pilot announced that there was a blinking light on this dashboard that signalled heat,” said passenger Fuschia Bituniwaidranu.