TransGenerations, an eight-part web series, tells the stories of transgender Kiwis from their late 70s to early 20s, documenting the history of trans experience in New Zealand and dispelling stereotypes about who trans people are. In this final episode, host Brady Peeti turns the story on herself.

Creating TransGeneration has been an emotional and ultimately uplifting journey for Brady. The stories of everyone she met along the way inspired her to revisit her past, which is crisscrossed with hardship and success, love and hate.

This means going back to her childhood home in Timaru, a small, conservative and mostly Pakeha town on New Zealand’s South Island. Although her parents still live there, Brady seldom returns and there’s always a culture shock when she does.

Her parents are proud of their daughter, but her transition wasn’t always easy, especially for Brady’s dad who refers to her transition as “the change.” He is still getting a handle on Brady’s pronouns, too.

When Brady moved to Timaru at age eight, she was initially bullied at school but managed to find a group of friends. One of them is Sam, who Brady reconnects with on her visit to Timaru.

They both struggled with who they were. During their teenage years, they saw themselves as “oddball creatives.” Brady didn’t understand what trans was at the time, but she knew what gay was. She pondered her sexuality but not her gender.

Brady moved from high school to a performing arts college away from Timaru. This is where she began exploring her gender and where life started unravelling. Brown, trans and large —she was told she would never make it as an actress or singer.

Breaking new ground. Transgender Māori wahine Brady Peeti as Lucy in Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde. Photo / Supplied

“There have been some days, to be honest with you where I could have just as easily sat in my room and ate and ate and ate until I had a heart attack and died,” she said, “and I would have been fine with it.”

The prediction she received in college proved wrong. Brady has a busy, award-winning acting and music career.

It’s a story that the current students at her Timaru high school can learn from. A drama teacher invited Brady to speak to a class about her life and career.

Brady was overwhelmed by the students who are open, inquisitive and respectful. It’s a moment that brings Brady full circle in her journey through TransGenerations.

“I’ve learnt that there is a whanau wherever I am,” she said, “I just need to really look.”

TransGenerations is made with the support of NZ On Air. To follow the series, see nzherald.co.nz/transgenerations