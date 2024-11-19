Tramper rescued after overnight stay in bush with no food or water

Wellington search and rescue co-ordinator Sergeant Jonathan Westrupp said the rescuers were finally able to find the man at about 11.20am on Tuesday - 12 hours after he first called for help.

“Search resources were deployed quickly, but the search became very difficult as it descended into a river with steep hazardous terrain and log jams,” he said.

“Thankfully, a police dog team eventually located the man and by that time he was very cold and hungry, but otherwise unharmed.”

The dying cellphone battery complicated the search, along with the man ignoring advice to stay put after getting lost.

Westrupp said it was vital for anyone lost to stay put, as they were at greater risk moving around, and could be more difficult to find.

It is the second such incident in less than a week after another ill-equipped person had to be rescued by search crews. On Saturday, rescuers tramped for six hours to reach a hypothermic man on Mount Taranaki who was caught out by poor weather.

Westrupp said he was lucky he was able to walk out with rescuers and nobody was seriously hurt, or possibly worse.

- RNZ

