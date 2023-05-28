A tramper was airlifted after they were injured on the Whakanui Track, near the Lower Hutt suburb of Wainuiomata Photo / Department of Conservation

By RNZ

A tramper has been airlifted to hospital after they were found injured on the Whakanui Track in Lower Hutt on Sunday evening.

Westpac Rescue Helicopter said the tramper was found moderately injured on a steep forested part of the walking track about 7pm.

They were able to be airlifted from a playing field in Wainuiomata and were in Wellington Hospital in a stable condition on Sunday night.

The Whakanui Track is marked as an advanced track on DOC’s website and leads from the Lower Hutt suburb of Wainuiomata to the Ōrongorongo River Valley.