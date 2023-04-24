Police say the tramper killed by a boulder on Mt Taranaki yesterday evening was 57-year-old Christoph Heinrich Huelsmann of Lower Hutt. Photo / Mike Scott

Police say the tramper killed by a boulder on Mt Taranaki yesterday evening was 57-year-old Christoph Heinrich Huelsmann of Lower Hutt.

Police were called to a report that a person was critically injured on the mountain about 4pm.

Loose scree from the slopes dislodged a large boulder which struck Huelsmann, who died at the scene, police said.

Police extended their condolences to Huelsmann’s family and friends.

Police Search and Rescue, assisted by the Taranaki Rescue Helicopter Trust team and members of the Taranaki Alpine Cliff Rescue team, worked to recover Huelsmann’s body.

Inquiries into the incident were ongoing, but police had completed their inquiries on behalf of the Coroner who would release their findings “in due course”, a police spokeswoman said.

Taranaki Alpine Cliff Rescue member Jeremy Beckers flew to the incident by rescue helicopter just after sunset on Sunday.

“Our job was to get the gentleman off who had been killed,” Beckers said.

Beckers understood Huelsmann was travelling with someone else when he was struck from above by the boulder.

“He was hit by a large rock... they come down pretty hard when they fall,” Beckers said.

The man appeared to have been killed by the boulder on the main route towards the summit, around 2000m up.

Beckers said most alpine people would be aware of the risk of rocks and ice falling on Mount Taranaki.

DOC Taranaki operations manager Gareth Hopkins said the fatality occurred at the North Ridge of Mt Taranaki Summit Track.

“The death of the tramper yesterday is a reminder of the inherent risks of recreation in the alpine environment. People planning to visit Taranaki Maunga and undertake these activities need to understand the danger the mountain presents.

“Our condolences go to those impacted by yesterday’s incident,” Hopkins said.

Taranaki Mountain Shuttles won’t operate on Tuesday and Wednesday while the company observes a rahui “out of respect and cultural protocol” after the death.

The bus company said the rahui would last two days “or as long as directed”



