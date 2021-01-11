Train derails in Southland, railway damaged

KiwiRail has estimated it could take up to a week to repair a Southland line after a train derailed yesterday morning.
The freight service was carrying empty coal wagons to Nightcaps when it came off the tracks at Wrights Bush on the Ohai-Invercargill line about 8.30am.
A KiwiRail spokesman said there were no injuries, however, there had been some damage to the track and rolling stock.
It would take up to a week to recover the wagons and complete any necessary repairs to the line.
While the cause of the accident was not clear at this stage, the company would be conducting a full investigation.