Train derails in Southland, railway damaged

KiwiRail has estimated it could take up to a week to repair a Southland line after a train derailed yesterday morning.

The freight service was carrying empty coal wagons to Nightcaps when it came off the tracks at Wrights Bush on the Ohai-Invercargill line about 8.30am.

A KiwiRail spokesman said there were no injuries, however, there had been some damage to the track and rolling stock.

Photo / whatsonsouthland.nz

It would take up to a week to recover the wagons and complete any necessary repairs to the line.

While the cause of the accident was not clear at this stage, the company would be conducting a full investigation.