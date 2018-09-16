Trailblazers: Carmen Rupe

Carmen Rupe was a trailblazing activist, entertainer and early champion of LGBTQ rights.

CARMEN RUPE Activist/Entertainer 1936-2011

Born Trevor Rupe in Taumarunui, Carmen Rupe is remembered as being a trail-blazing activist for transgender rights and anti-discrimination, and also a strong advocate for those battling HIV/Aids.

In her early adult years in New Zealand, then known as Trevor, work involved compulsory military training, nursing and also being a waiter.

But after moving to Sydney's Kings Cross in the late 1950s, she transformed into Carmen; in the process becoming Australia's first Māori drag performer.

She later returned to New Zealand, opening Carmen's International Coffee Lounge and the Balcony strip club in Wellington. While living in the capital she was ordered to appear before Parliament's Privileges Committee by then PM Sir Robert Muldoon after suggesting that some MPs were either gay or bisexual.

In a campaign backed by Sir Bob Jones, she unsuccessfully ran for Wellington's mayoralty in 1977. Amongst her campaign policies were calls to legalise both gay marriage and brothels.

While her own political ambitions were unsuccessful, New Zealand's first transsexual MP, Georgina Beyer, cites Carmen as being a leading role model for her.

Carmen opened up on her life and times in the rollicking autobiography Having A Ball: My Life which was published in 1988.

