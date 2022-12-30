A crash on Auckland’s Harbour Bridge this afternoon has blocked two southbound lanes as holiday traffic builds across the region ahead of New Year celebrations.
Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is warning commuters to expect delays while emergency services work to clear the lanes.
Seven North Shore Auckland Transport bus services have also been heavily affected due to the crash.
Due to holiday congestion, road users are also being told to expect delays on State Highway 1, particularly between Orewa and Wellsford.
The transport agency is advising travellers to consider using SH16 for journeys north of Wellsford.
Commuters on SH1 should allow extra time for their journey or consider travelling at a later time.
Auckland Transport is asking public transport users to look at their journey planner or live departures before travelling as 995 bus services are experiencing significant delays and possible cancellations due to the congestion on SH1.