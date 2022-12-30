Commuters are asked to expect significant delays while emergency services work to clear the lanes. Photo / Dean Purcell

A crash on Auckland’s Harbour Bridge this afternoon has blocked two southbound lanes as holiday traffic builds across the region ahead of New Year celebrations.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is warning commuters to expect delays while emergency services work to clear the lanes.

SH1 AKL HBR BRIDGE - 2:10PM

Due to a crash, 2 left lanes (of 4) on #SH1 Harbour Bridge are closed southbound. Expect delays while emergency services work to clear the lanes. ^CO pic.twitter.com/5rx8y7rb47 — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) December 30, 2022

Seven North Shore Auckland Transport bus services have also been heavily affected due to the crash.

Expect significant delays to the NX1, NX2, 82, 95B, 95C, 923, 97R bus services, due to a crash on the Auckland Harbour Bridge. pic.twitter.com/hGEDX86ASy — Auckland Transport Travel Alerts (@AT_TravelAlerts) December 30, 2022

Due to holiday congestion, road users are also being told to expect delays on State Highway 1, particularly between Orewa and Wellsford.

The transport agency is advising travellers to consider using SH16 for journeys north of Wellsford.

Commuters on SH1 should allow extra time for their journey or consider travelling at a later time.

Auckland Transport is asking public transport users to look at their journey planner or live departures before travelling as 995 bus services are experiencing significant delays and possible cancellations due to the congestion on SH1.

Due to congestion on State Highway 1 between Orewa and Puhui, 995 Bus services are experiencing significant delays and possible cancellations. Check our Journey Planner or Live Departures before you travel. ^CL pic.twitter.com/F4TAtgppHE — Auckland Transport Travel Alerts (@AT_TravelAlerts) December 30, 2022



