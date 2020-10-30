Traffic mayhem: Truck on fire on Auckland's Southwestern Motorway

A truck is on fire on Auckland's Southwestern Motorway near the Hillsborough off-ramp and all northbound lanes are blocked.

Commuters travelling south are also experiencing delays with some southbound lanes blocked as a precaution.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area and be prepared for delays.

NZTA tweeted: "FENZ have extinguished the fire and heavy haulage are now on-site. We hope to have the truck cleared as quickly as possible so we can open all lanes on the Motorway again soon."

NZTA say drivers should consider exiting at Hillsborough and re-entering the motorway at Dominion Rd.

FENZ have extinguished the fire and heavy haulage are now on-site. We hope to have the truck cleared as quickly as possible so we can open all lanes on the Motorway again soon. Avoid the area if possible or expect delays. ^MF https://t.co/iT7LIWcvr5 — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) October 30, 2020

While emergency services work to clear the area, traffic is backed up in both directions.

For people heading north on the motorway, congestion is backed up from Rainbows End in Manukau - a queue of more than 10km.

Drivers heading south are experiencing slow slog as they near Mt Roskill on SH20.

SH20 SOUTHWESTERN MWY - FIRE - 3:30PM

All northbound lanes near the Hillsborough off-ramp are BLOCKED, due to a truck fire. Avoid the area if possible or be prepared for delays. Consider exiting at Hillsborough and re-entering the Mwy at Dominion Rd. #AklTraffic. ^MF pic.twitter.com/fpLtWRMcRC — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) October 30, 2020

