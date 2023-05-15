Voyager 2022 media awards
Traffic: Lanes closed on Auckland’s Southern Motorway after truck hits bridge

Two lanes are closed on Auckland's Southern Motorway after a truck struck a bridge. Image / NZTA

Two lanes are closed on Auckland's Southern Motorway after a truck struck a bridge. Image / NZTA

Two lanes on Auckland’s Southern Motorway are closed after a truck crashed and hit a bridge this afternoon, creating major congestion back to the city.

Waka Kotahi NZTA alerted the crash, on State Highway 1 just after the Ellerslie Panmure Highway, at 2.25pm.

The left and middle southbound lanes have been closed.

The transport agency warned motorists to expect delays and to pass the crash with care.

Live traffic data shows a 4km line of bumper-to-bumper traffic southbound on the motorway from Mt Wellington to Remuera.




