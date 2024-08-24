Drivers in central Auckland's Victoria Street car park were forced to wait for at least 90 minutes as traffic backed up. Photo / Dean Purcell

Traffic in Auckland’s CBD slowed to a crawl this afternoon, with some motorists having to wait in a carpark building for nearly two hours as near-gridlock stopped cars from leaving the building.

Matthew Lee told the Herald that he had to wait in his car on level 17 of the Victoria St carpark for at least 90 minutes this afternoon.

“I had been shopping in town since 12pm, and got to my car around 2.30pm, decided to leave and that’s when I realised the carpark wasn’t moving,” he said.

“I got out of the space, lined up and realised I haven’t moved for more than an hour.

“People possibly could have been waiting for two hours. By the time I get out, it could take as long as two hours.”