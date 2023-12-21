A pedestrian has been seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle on a street near one of Auckland’s busiest malls.

One lane is blocked outside Sylvia Park Mall as a result of the incident and motorists warned to stay away from the area.

Police said emergency services were responding to reports of a serious crash in Mount Wellington.

The crash, involving a vehicle and a pedestrian on Mount Wellington Highway, was reported to police around 9am.

Initial indications suggest the pedestrian has received serious injuries, said police.

Auckland Transport says the intersection of Mount Wellington Highway and Longford St is affected.

Delays are expected for bus routes and traffic is gridlocked outside the mall.

Police said diversions were currently in place however motorists were advised to expect lengthy delays and to avoid travel in the area where possible.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

One lane is blocked at the intersection of Mount Wellington Highway & Longford St, due to an emergency services incident.

One lane is blocked at the intersection of Mount Wellington Highway & Longford St, due to an emergency services incident.

Expect delays to bus route 32, 74, RBE, 66, 782 services.

Hato Hone St John said one person was taken to hospital after a motor vehicle incident on Mount Wellington Highway, Auckland just before 9am.

" We responded with one ambulance, one rapid response vehicle and one operations manager.

“Our paramedics treated and transported one patient in a serious condition to Auckland City Hospital.”











