Emergency services are attending a large fire at a commercial premises which has left Napier shrouded in smoke.
Billowing smoke could be seen over the industrial area in Pandora, Napier, about 1.15pm.
Fire Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) central shift manager Chris Dalton said five fire appliances attended the significant fire at a galvanising factory at 1.15pm.
He said it appeared the main blaze had been extinguished and firefighters were dampening down hot spots as of 1.50pm.
He said reports indicated everyone inside the building had gotten out safely.
A St John spokesperson confirmed St John sent an ambulance but were not required.
A police spokesman said police received reports of the fire 1.15pm.
The spokesman said traffic diversions were in place in the area.
