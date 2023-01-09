Voyager 2022 media awards
New ZealandUpdated

Traffic diversions after large industrial fire in Napier

Hawkes Bay Today
Flames and smoke coming from the roof of the commerical premises in Pandora, Napier, as seen from the surrounding area. Photo / Chris Fraser

Emergency services are attending a large fire at a commercial premises which has left Napier shrouded in smoke.

Billowing smoke could be seen over the industrial area in Pandora, Napier, about 1.15pm.

Fire Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) central shift manager Chris Dalton said five fire appliances attended the significant fire at a galvanising factory at 1.15pm.

A fire erupted at a commercial premises in Pandora, Napier on Monday afternoon. Photo / Vaughan Miringaorangi
He said it appeared the main blaze had been extinguished and firefighters were dampening down hot spots as of 1.50pm.

He said reports indicated everyone inside the building had gotten out safely.

Fire engines on the scene of the fire in Pandora, Napier, on Monday. Photo / Warren Buckland
A St John spokesperson confirmed St John sent an ambulance but were not required.

A police spokesman said police received reports of the fire 1.15pm.

The spokesman said traffic diversions were in place in the area.

MORE TO COME

