- Citybound traffic is heavy and backed-up on Auckland’s Northwestern Motorway after a five-car crash near St Lukes and another at Te Atatū.
- Police warn of “heavy delays” and advise motorists to detour.
- Auckland Transport has added services, including school buses, to handle increased demand during “March Madness”.
Delays are expected into the city this morning along Auckland’s Northwestern Motorway after a five-car crash near the St Lukes ramps and another accident at Te Atatū.
It comes as the city gets into “March Madness”, the busiest time of year across Auckland’s transport network, with schools, universities and workplaces all back from summer breaks.
Police are warning motorists of “heavy delays” on the Northwestern Motorway, saying people should detour around the crash if possible.