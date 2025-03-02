The incident near St Lukes was reported to police just after 6.30am. The five vehicles, one of which was towing a boat, crashed in the far right lane.

There were no reports of injuries, a police spokeswoman said.

SH16 NORTHWESTERN MWY - 6:35AM

A crash is blocking the right eastbound lane just prior to St Lukes Rd overbridge. Merge to pass with care and expect delays until cleated. ^TP pic.twitter.com/FbG9cGu3AO — NZ Transport Agency - Auckland & Northland (@nztaaklnth) March 2, 2025

Another crash in a citybound lane at the Te Atatū Rd ramps is also holding up traffic on the Northwestern. It was reported to the New Zealand Transport Agency at 7.10am.

Reacting to March Madness, Auckland Transport’s group manager of public transport operations Rachel Cara said AT is prepared for the increase in demand and has been planning for it.

SH16 NORTHWESTERN MWY - 7:10AM

A crash is blocking one middle lane eastbound after Te Atatu Rd on-ramp. Pass with extra care and expect delays. ^TP pic.twitter.com/Def9UZ4e76 — NZ Transport Agency - Auckland & Northland (@nztaaklnth) March 2, 2025

“We have added additional services, including school buses, on routes we know will be busiest, meaning we can carry an extra 2700 people on our public transport services across the day,” she said.

“Last year we saw close to 400,000 trips taken on public transport in a single day and we’re expecting to see similar numbers again this year.

“It will be particularly busy at peak times, which are weekdays between 7am-9am and 3pm-6pm.”

