Traffic: Delays on Auckland’s Northwestern Motorway citybound after five-vehicle crash

2 mins to read

Delays are expected into the city this morning along Auckland’s Northwestern Motorway after a five-car crash near the St Lukes ramps and another at Te Atatū. Photo / New Zealand Transport Agency

Delays are expected into the city this morning along Auckland’s Northwestern Motorway after a five-car crash near the St Lukes ramps and another accident at Te Atatū.

It comes as the city gets into “March Madness”, the busiest time of year across Auckland’s transport network, with schools, universities and workplaces all back from summer breaks.

Police are warning motorists of “heavy delays” on the Northwestern Motorway, saying people should detour around the crash if possible.

The incident near St Lukes was reported to police just after 6.30am. The five vehicles, one of which was towing a boat, crashed in the far right lane.

There were no reports of injuries, a police spokeswoman said.

Another crash in a citybound lane at the Te Atatū Rd ramps is also holding up traffic on the Northwestern. It was reported to the New Zealand Transport Agency at 7.10am.

Reacting to March Madness, Auckland Transport’s group manager of public transport operations Rachel Cara said AT is prepared for the increase in demand and has been planning for it.

“We have added additional services, including school buses, on routes we know will be busiest, meaning we can carry an extra 2700 people on our public transport services across the day,” she said.

“Last year we saw close to 400,000 trips taken on public transport in a single day and we’re expecting to see similar numbers again this year.

“It will be particularly busy at peak times, which are weekdays between 7am-9am and 3pm-6pm.”

