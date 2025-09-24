Advertisement
Traffic delays expected on SH1 and SH41 during Sir Tumu Te Heuheu tangihanga

Sir Tumu Te Heuheu celebrated his 84th birthday weeks before his death on September 23. Photo / NZPA / Ross Setford

Traffic is expected to be heavier than usual on State Highway 1 between Taupō and Tūrangi today as Sir Tumu Te Heuheu, the ariki and paramount chief of Ngāti Tūwharetoa, is farewelled.

NZTA said road users on State Highway 1 and State Highway 41 are likely to experience delays between

