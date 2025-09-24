Sir Tumu Te Heuheu celebrated his 84th birthday weeks before his death on September 23. Photo / NZPA / Ross Setford

Traffic is expected to be heavier than usual on State Highway 1 between Taupō and Tūrangi today as Sir Tumu Te Heuheu, the ariki and paramount chief of Ngāti Tūwharetoa, is farewelled.

NZTA said road users on State Highway 1 and State Highway 41 are likely to experience delays between today and Monday.

The agency is asking motorists to adhere to any temporary traffic management in place.

Tā Tumu Te Heuheu Tūkino VIII was born on August 22, 1941, and celebrated his 84th birthday weeks before his death on September 23.

In 1997, he succeeded his father, Sir Hepi Hoani Te Heuheu Tūkino VII, as ariki of Ngāti Tūwharetoa.