Sir Tumu chaired the Māori Heritage Council, held multiple leadership roles and was an important figure in environmental and heritage protection nationally and internationally.
He was respected across iwi and government circles, particularly for his dedication to kaitiakitanga, and his contributions were recognised in 2005 when he was made a Distinguished Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to conservation.
In 2009, he was redesignated as Sir under the Knight Companion rank.
Sir Tumu’s last public appearance was at Te Arikinui Ngawai hono i te po’s first Koroneihana this year, where he was acknowledged for his decades of service.
Prime Minister Christopher Luxon paid tribute to Sir Tumu, describing him as “a fierce and humble leader for his people, their land and their waters”.