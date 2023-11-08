Auckland’s southern motorway was reduced to a standstill this evening after a crash between a car and motorcycle forced the closure of all southbound lanes.
Police were called to the scene between the Tecoma Street off-ramp and the Tecoma Street on-ramp southbound at 5.30pm.
Traffic is backed up for about 6 km from the Tecoma Street off-ramp.
The motorcyclist is seriously injured, a police spokesperson said.
All lanes were partially closed for a period but reopened at around 6.20pm this evening.
Traffic is still backed up as far as the CBD according to Google Maps.