Police have made a public appeal for sightings of Mei Han Chong, The Electoral Commission launches full check for errors, Northern Hawke’s Bay hit with heavy flooding and leaders arrive for the annual Pacific Islands forum. Video / Lydia Lewis / Corey Fleming / RNZ

Auckland’s southern motorway was reduced to a standstill this evening after a crash between a car and motorcycle forced the closure of all southbound lanes.

Police were called to the scene between the Tecoma Street off-ramp and the Tecoma Street on-ramp southbound at 5.30pm.

Traffic is backed up for about 6 km from the Tecoma Street off-ramp.

The motorcyclist is seriously injured, a police spokesperson said.

All lanes were partially closed for a period but reopened at around 6.20pm this evening.

Traffic is still backed up as far as the CBD according to Google Maps.