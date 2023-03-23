Traffic chaos: Crash on Southern Motorway creates 6km queues

Traffic on Auckland’s Southern Motorway was at a standstill this evening after a crash near Ellerslie which left a car lying on its side.
The upturned car was blocking several northbound lanes and live traffic data showed heavy congestion back to Mt Wellington.
Two people were injured in the crash, which has since been cleared, between the Ellerslie-Panmure Highway on-ramp and the Green Lane East off-ramp, police said.
At 7.35pm, Waka Kotahi said the motorway was now clear but delays were still being experienced as congestion cleared.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
The transport agency first alerted the crash at 6.55pm, asking motorists to keep left to pass the blockage and expect delays.
Live traffic data showed queues stretching some 6km along the Southern Motorway.