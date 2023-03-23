Traffic chaos: Crash on Southern Motorway creates 6km queues

Traffic on Auckland’s Southern Motorway is at a standstill this evening following a crash near Ellerslie that has left a car lying on its side. Photo / Waka Kotahi

Traffic on Auckland’s Southern Motorway was at a standstill this evening after a crash near Ellerslie which left a car lying on its side.

The upturned car was blocking several northbound lanes and live traffic data showed heavy congestion back to Mt Wellington.

Two people were injured in the crash, which has since been cleared, between the Ellerslie-Panmure Highway on-ramp and the Green Lane East off-ramp, police said.

At 7.35pm, Waka Kotahi said the motorway was now clear but delays were still being experienced as congestion cleared.

FINAL UPDATE 7:35PM

The Southern Mwy is now fully CLEAR at Ellerslie following this evening's crash. Please continue to expect northbound DELAYS between Mount Wellington and Ellerslie as congestion clears. ^CS https://t.co/H5pIupLBx9 — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) March 23, 2023

UPDATE 7:20PM

Several northbound lanes on the Southern Mwy are now BLOCKED following the Penrose on-ramp. Please keep left and expect DELAYS as congestion is presently back to Mount Wellington. ^CS https://t.co/nIjNQ8Evqh — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) March 23, 2023

The transport agency first alerted the crash at 6.55pm, asking motorists to keep left to pass the blockage and expect delays.

Live traffic data showed queues stretching some 6km along the Southern Motorway.



