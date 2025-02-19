Advertisement
Traffic chaos as crash closes Wellington’s Terrace Tunnel

RNZ
2 mins to read

  • The Terrace Tunnel in Wellington closed after a three-vehicle crash; northbound has reopened, and southbound remains closed.
  • No injuries were reported, but drivers experienced heavy traffic heading into the city.
  • The NZ Transport Agency advised avoiding the area and expecting delays.

By RNZ

The Terrace Tunnel in central Wellington closed in both directions following a three-vehicle crash on Wednesday afternoon.

Northbound has since opened, but southbound remains closed to traffic.

Emergency services were called to the tunnel, which is one of the main entrances into the central city, at 12.55pm.

Drivers have described very heavy traffic heading into the central city at about 2pm.

The Terrace Tunnel in central Wellington closed in both directions following a three-vehicle crash on Wednesday afternoon. Photo / RNZ
Police said there had been no reports of injuries.

Anna Hudspith told a RNZ reporter that she was heading into the city with her daughter to run some errands on Wednesday.

She saw the car behind her having suddenly been hit from behind before it hit the back of her car, destroying her rear windscreen.

Another, Chris Buckland, said his car was hit from behind and forced to the stationary vehicle in front of him.

Neither Buckland nor Hudspith and her daughter were hurt.

Hudspith said the crash was a good reminder of why her daughter still used a proper car seat instead of a booster.

The NZ Transport Agency has advised people to avoid the area.

It said to expect delays.

- RNZ

