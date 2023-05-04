A crash on a busy motorway and a breakdown on another is causing rush-hour chaos for evening commuters in Auckland.
A car has broken down on the northbound side of the Auckland Harbour bridge, blocking one lane. Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency is advising this will cause delays until the car has been cleared.
Traffic is now backed up for over two kilometres, according to Google Maps.
A crash is blocking the two right-hand lanes on the eastbound side of the Northwestern Motorway. It is positioned between the Paitki Road and Rosebank Road exits.
Waka Kotahi is advising evening commuters to pass the scene with care and expect delays.