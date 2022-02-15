Tradie complainants: Concrete contractor to fight fraud allegations

Jason Mark Lambert was remanded on further bail to reappear for a case review hearing in May.

A Waikato tradesman accused of duping people of money before doing most of the work expected of him, plans to fight the charges he's facing.

Concrete contractor Jason Mark Lambert reappeared in the Hamilton District Court this afternoon where he pleaded not guilty to 59 charges of obtaining by deception and three charges of speaking threateningly.

The charges relate to alleged offending between October 2018 and May 2021 and involve 29 complainants and about $60,000.

It's alleged Lambert posted advertisements on social media offering landscaping and concreting work around the Bay of Plenty and Waikato, including Hamilton, Huntly, Te Awamutu, Kihikihi, Ngaruawahia and Tauranga.

Judge Noel Cocurullo remanded Lambert on further bail to reappear for a case review hearing in May.