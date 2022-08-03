Tradie chases man around central Wellington after he tried to steal bikes

Willis St, Wellington. Photo / Mark Mitchell

A tradie ended up on a "wild goose chase" around central Wellington after a man allegedly tried to steal half a dozen mountain bikes from an apartment garage.

Jonathan got home to his apartment on Willis St on Tuesday at about 3pm.

While he was driving down the alleyway beside his apartment, he noticed two men wearing masks with hoodies tucked over their heads.

"I just got a really negative stare from them when I was driving in. They really looked at me in the eye and I thought that was a bit strange."

The pair disappeared from sight after Jonathan parked his car in the garage and walked up to his apartment.

But the situation wasn't sitting well with him, so he went out to the back of his apartment and peered down only to find one of the men running straight to the garage.

Jonathan decided to venture to the garage with his Staffordshire Bull Terrier.

"As soon as a I hit the alleyway, I could hear grinders going. I'm a tradie myself, so I know the noise of a grinder and there were at least two of them going."

He then snuck up to the entrance of the garage, which was shut, and got ready to unlock it and confront the thieves.

"Then they saw me and just bolted."

Jonathan chased one of them down Manners St at which point he called police.

Still running, but at a distance, he followed the man down alleyways, across roads, and up near Cuba St.

"It was like a wild goose chase."

At one point the man jumped in a taxi and Jonathan ran onto the road and in front of the vehicle to stop him from going anywhere.

The chase started up again on foot and finally ended at the top of Dixon St where police caught up with them.

"He had nowhere to go, was tired, and gave up," Jonathan said.

A police spokesperson confirmed they received a report at 3.30pm yesterday that a caller was following a man who had allegedly been attempting to steal bikes in a residential garage.

Police located the man and arrested him for unlawful interference with a bicycle/scooter, the spokesperson said.

After speaking with police, Jonathan went straight to the Arborist bar for a cold beer to "chill out and take in what had happened".

Later, his landlord told him that if he hadn't entered the garage when he did, all six mountain bikes would be gone.