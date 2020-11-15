Tractor, bike and building: Three crashes across North Island within an hour

Emergency services across the North Island have been busy this evening, with at least three separate vehicle crashes all within an hour.
A witness says a car crashed into a concrete barrier at the intersection of Broadway and Fenton Sts in Stratford.
Empire Hotel assistant manager Sarah Tasker said the Stratford crash sounded like a "ranch slider slamming shut."
"There were three cop cars. The lady hit her head on the windscreen. The car is pretty messed up. I heard a noise that sounded like a ranch slider slammed shut. I was pouring a beer when it happened," she says.
St John said two people were transported to Taranaki Base Hospital in New Plymouth, one in serious condition and the other in moderate condition.
Police received a report at 4.45pm that a car has crashed into a building, a Police spokesperson said.
Further north, Police responded to a crash involving a motorbike and a car at around 4pm in Maungaturoto.
The crash happened on Bickerstaffe Rd, a Police spokesperson said.
"Ambulance and FENZ are also responding," the spokesperson said.
"It appears a person has been transported to a rescue helicopter."
St John said one person was transported via helicopter to Northland Base hospital in Whangārei in moderate condition.
In the Far North, a person was injured by a tractor in Mangonui.
Police were called to the scene at on Midgley Rd at around 4.05pm.
An ambulance also attended to assess the person and injury was not serious, a Police spokesperson said.