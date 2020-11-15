Tractor, bike and building: Three crashes across North Island within an hour

Police have responded to crashes across the North Island this afternoon. Photo / file

Emergency services across the North Island have been busy this evening, with at least three separate vehicle crashes all within an hour.

A witness says a car crashed into a concrete barrier at the intersection of Broadway and Fenton Sts in Stratford.

Empire Hotel assistant manager Sarah Tasker said the Stratford crash sounded like a "ranch slider slamming shut."

"There were three cop cars. The lady hit her head on the windscreen. The car is pretty messed up. I heard a noise that sounded like a ranch slider slammed shut. I was pouring a beer when it happened," she says.

A car crashed at an intersection in Stratford. Photo / Supplied

St John said two people were transported to Taranaki Base Hospital in New Plymouth, one in serious condition and the other in moderate condition.

Police received a report at 4.45pm that a car has crashed into a building, a Police spokesperson said.

Further north, Police responded to a crash involving a motorbike and a car at around 4pm in Maungaturoto.

The crash happened on Bickerstaffe Rd, a Police spokesperson said.

"Ambulance and FENZ are also responding," the spokesperson said.

"It appears a person has been transported to a rescue helicopter."

St John said one person was transported via helicopter to Northland Base hospital in Whangārei in moderate condition.

In the Far North, a person was injured by a tractor in Mangonui.

Police were called to the scene at on Midgley Rd at around 4.05pm.

An ambulance also attended to assess the person and injury was not serious, a Police spokesperson said.