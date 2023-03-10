The Auckland Council requested additional toxins testing be carried out on the algae present at Surfdale, Blackpool and Shelly beaches last week. Photo / Greg Bowker

Waiheke beach-goers are being urged to avoid the water on three beaches after testing revealed black algae washing on the shores is toxic.

Last week, the Auckland Council requested additional toxins testing be carried out on the algae present at Surfdale, Blackpool and Shelly beaches, previously identified as Lyngbya majuscula.

“While tests carried out in December had not detected the presence of toxins, the results from additional testing returned today have confirmed the presence of lyngbyatoxin-A,” a council spokesperson said.

A hazard warning on Safeswim and signage at the three beaches advising the public to avoid the algae has been in place since last week and is now being updated to confirm the presence of the toxin.

As a safety precaution, the Auckland Council is taking swift action and has committed to removing the algae from all three beaches.

“We are progressing plans to remove the algae and are currently seeking advice on the best way to carry out this operation swiftly and safely,” the Director of Infrastructure and Environmental Services for the Auckland Council, Barry Potter, said.

The council advises residents and visitors to steer clear of the affected areas and to visit other Waiheke beaches for swimming and recreation until the algae has been cleared.

Blackpool Beach on Waiheke Island. Photo / Pete Maurice

According to advice from Auckland Regional Public Health Services, most algae blooms do not affect people, but some can release toxins into the water when numbers are high.

“Currently the algal bloom on some Waiheke beaches could lead to skin or eye irritation if you are in contact with the water,” said Dr David Sinclair, Te Whatu Ora’s Northern Region medical officer of health.

“Please do not swim, wade or touch the seaweed or algal material from the affected beaches. If you feel unwell as a result of contact with the bloom, you should contact your doctor, or call Healthline on 0800 611 116,” he said.

Potter says the council understands the public may have concerns about the news.

“We thank them for their patience and co-operation as we work to get a clean-up operation under way,” he said.