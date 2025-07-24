A tourist off a flight from New Zealand yesterday has been remanded into prison on a charge of importing cannabis. Photo / File

A tourist off a flight from New Zealand has been remanded in prison on a charge of importing cannabis to the Cook Islands.

The 50-year-old man was detained yesterday after Cook Islands Customs allegedly discovered a concealed bag of cannabis and two bags of white powder, Cook Islands Police said.

The white powder is currently subject to analysis.

Local police were notified, and the incoming passenger was brought to National Headquarters where he was processed.

The man is expected to appear in court tomorrow.