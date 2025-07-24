Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Tourist from NZ flight detained in Cook Islands after bag of cannabis and white powder allegedly found

NZ Herald
Quick Read

A tourist off a flight from New Zealand yesterday has been remanded into prison on a charge of importing cannabis. Photo / File

A tourist off a flight from New Zealand yesterday has been remanded into prison on a charge of importing cannabis. Photo / File

A tourist off a flight from New Zealand has been remanded in prison on a charge of importing cannabis to the Cook Islands.

The 50-year-old man was detained yesterday after Cook Islands Customs allegedly discovered a concealed bag of cannabis and two bags of white

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save