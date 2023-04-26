Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and Project Crimson chairman Joris De Bres after planting a tōtara tree for the King's coronation. Photo / Mark Mitchell

A native tōtara tree has been planted at Parliament to signal the start of a nationwide planting effort to mark the coronation of King Charles III.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins was joined by other dignitaries including Project Crimson chairman Joris De Bres at a ceremonial tree planting this afternoon.

A donation of $1 million is being made to Trees That Count as New Zealand’s gift to mark the coronation. Trees That Count is Project Crimson’s flagship programme.

“Trees That Count, in partnership with the Department of Conservation, will work with community groups to plant more than 100,000 native trees,” Hipkins has said.

“The donation will create a living legacy to benefit all New Zealanders, provide more resilience against climate change, and aligns with King Charles’s lifelong interest in environmental conservation.”

A plaque was also unveiled beside the tree.

On the weekend of the King’s coronation, councils across New Zealand will also plant native trees as part of He Rā Rākau Tītapu – King Charles III Coronation Plantings.

“Environmental restoration projects would not be possible without the generous contribution made by volunteers around the country,” Hipkins said.

“The coronation will be a time to acknowledge the immense efforts made by volunteers to improve social cohesion and build stronger, more resilient communities.”

Hipkins will leave for the United Kingdom on May 1 and undertake trade-focused activities there before attending the coronation service on May 6.

Members of the public are encouraged to attend events in their communities in New Zealand, including a family-friendly celebration at the Auckland Domain on May 7.

Other ways to mark the coronation include:

· The illumination of a number of buildings across New Zealand with purple lights overnight on May 6

· A gun salute by the New Zealand Defence Force in Wellington on May 7

· The renaming of the next New Zealand Royal Honours List to The King’s Birthday and Coronation Honours List 2023

· NZ Post’s issue of commemorative stamps and coins from May 3