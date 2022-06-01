Mavis and Roger Smith in front of their damaged house. Photo / David Haxton

Roger and Mavis Smith were relaxing in their Waikanae Beach, north of Wellington, home when a mini-tornado muscled its way across their property in Weggery Drive today.

The drama started at 11.15am when two metal bi-fold doors "blew open and a huge sound erupted", Roger said.

"It sucked the doors out."

They ventured outside and got a shock.

"All the furniture in the backyard was thrown about, fruit trees damaged, rose bushes uprooted, six-foot fencing pushed.

"But worst of all was it exploded the roof. It was like a bomb going off.

Damage to Roger and Mavis Smith's house in Weggery Drive, Waikanae Beach. Photo / Roger Smith

"We had no idea of the extent of the damage other than what we saw in the garden.

"But then there was a knock on the door and a guy said 'have you seen your roof?'.

"It was utterly terrible. We've virtually lost the roof on one side of the house."

He said Waikanae Volunteer Fire Brigade was quickly on the scene to help.

Waikanae Volunteer Fire Brigade in Weggery Drive, Waikanae Beach. Photo / Roger Smith

And people who helped fix the roof were passersby.

"A guy put tarpaulin over the roof, which the fire brigade supplied, and Kāpiti Coast District Council supplied sandbags to hold it down."

Roger said the experience was unnerving.

"Who would think your house would be hit by a tornado?"

"I've never experienced anything like it to be honest - it was unbelievable."