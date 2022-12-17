A tornado hit the South Island town of Alexandra this afternoon. Photo / Nicole Walsh

A tornado has damaged up to four houses near Alexandra this evening.

A police spokesperson said that about 6.30pm, Fire and Emergency New Zealand was called to Leaning Rock Rd, Springvale after reports of a tornado.

No injuries have been reported, but one person has lost their roof and debris has been found scattered in the area.

The road has been closed while a clean-up is in place.

The public is urged to stay away from the area until further notice.

Surface flooding has also been reported on State Highway 85, between Springvale and Chatto Creek, near the Brassknocker Rd intersection.

There is 30km/h temporary speed restriction in place. Road users are advised to take extra care along this route.

A warning of moderate thunderstorms in the area had also been issued by MetService earlier today.