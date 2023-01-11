Hundreds of hungry locals descended on Domino’s Dunedin North last night, ready to get a slice of free pizza action. Video / ODT

Hundreds of hungry locals descended on Domino’s Dunedin North last night, ready to get a slice of free pizza action.

A lengthy queue swiftly formed outside the store after a social media post appeared in local group pages.

The post stated the business would be giving away one free pizza per customer.

Shop owner Gregory Riach said last year was “the worst” his business had experienced, with staff shortages, long waits, supply issues and more, affecting the business’ ability to deliver quality service.

People queue for a slice of the action as a pizza outlet in Dunedin gives away hundreds of the crusty treat. Photo / Stephen Jaquiery, Otago Daily Times

“The pizzas just weren’t up to scratch and we wanted to do something nice for the community,” he said.

Riach said it had been a shaky start to the year for many, so he decided to grab the dough and help spirits rise.

“Everyone’s hurting in Dunedin, and we can’t do this every day, but for one day I thought ‘why not?’”

He gave away 400 pizzas within an hour, and had enough dough for another 800.

Online, people thanked Riach for his kindness and generosity but he said all he wanted was to make Dunedin feel better.

“Thank you for your support, we want to help make 2023 a better year for you: so tonight, your tea is on us.”

Among those in the queue were cousins Taylor Brown, 8, and Emma Solomon, 8, waiting for a meatlovers pizza each ahead of Emma’s 9th birthday on Saturday.

“I love pizza. I’m getting a meatlovers, yum” Emma said.

First-year Otago Polytechnic student Jacob Willmott, of Dunedin, was among the first 400 customers, taking away his free supreme pizza for a “friends night” dinner.

He took a bite and described it as “absolutely amazing” and said he was “stoked” to get a free pizza.