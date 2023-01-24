The $24 Kmart saucepan took out the top spot in Consumer NZ's testing. Photo / Supplied.

A saucepan with a price tag of just over $20 has been deemed the best for value, taking the top spot ahead of others going for hundreds of dollars.

Consumer New Zealand tested 13 saucepans and found that Kmart’s ANKO SS 2.9 litre Saucepan with an aluminium encapsulated base outperformed the rest.

The watchdog said this is an example of how Kiwis do not always need to splurge out on the top-priced products in order to see better results.

The saucepans were tested on how well and evenly a pan cooks, whether food sticks, and how long it takes to boil a litre of water.

The $24 Kmart saucepan narrowly took the title of “top of the pots” ahead of Esteele’s 2.9L Per Sempre Covered Saucepan which goes for $270.

Esteele branded products can typically be found in high-end department stores across New Zealand and online.

“Marketed as premium kitchenware, Essteele’s saucepan performed as expected... we gave it top marks for evenness of cooking and overall performance,” said Consumer NZ’s test team leader James le Page.

“A $24 Kmart saucepan matched the premium product’s overall performance and evenness of cooking score. However, the budget buy performed better in our water boiling speed and ease of use tests.”

This Esteele saucepan came in a close second behind Kmart's product. Photo / Supplied

The budget-buy saucepan earned a total score of 90 while the Esteele saucepan scored 80.

Each saucepan was rated on performance, evenness of cooking, water boiling speed and ease of use.

Consideration was also given to the balance and weight of each saucepan and how comfortable the handle was, including resistance to heat.

“We recommend both these pans,” said le Page.

“But with a staggering price difference between products which both perform perfectly well, the Kmart saucepan may prove to be a popular purchase this summer.”

Addressing sustainability, le Page said the organisation is confident the Kmart saucepan would last a reasonable length of time.

“We only recommend cheaper products if we are confident they will last a reasonable length of time.

“In this instance, the $24 Kmart saucepan is made from stainless steel and has a durable handle – indicating not only that it will perform well, but it should also go the distance.”







