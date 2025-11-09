Evacuations have begun as an out-of-control wildfire burning in Tongariro National Park continues to spread, now covering an estimated 1600ha.
Five facilities in the vicinity of the fire have been evacuated as a precaution. They are the Hillary Outdoors Education Centre, the Mangatepopo School Camp, the Old Mill, theTaurewa Lodge and the Avondale College Lodge.
Fire and Emergency Assistant Commander for Manawatū-Whanganui, Craig Gold says additional aircraft are being used to fight the fire, with five fixed wing and 12 helicopters being deployed. One of the helicopters is being used to direct the air attack, while the others are waterbombing the fire.
Four fire crews are carrying out firefighting on the ground with additional crews supporting the aircraft operations.
“We are prioritising the air operations for safety reasons and because of their effectiveness in this terrain and over a large fire front,” says Gold
The Department of Conservation (DoC) is continuing to support Fire and Emergency New Zealand crews and as a precaution, nine hikers were evacuated by foot and vehicle from the Waihohonu Hut on Sunday morning.
The large fire in the Central Plateau broke out yesterday, triggering evacuations of trampers and closing a highway last night.
“We’ve deployed a specialist investigator from Wellington who’s en route to come up and assist police, with investigating the cause of the fire,” Gold said.
Speaking to Radio New Zealand, Skotel Alpine Resort owner Sam Clarkson described his view of the power the fire last night.
“It was like a hellscape, you know, welcome to Mordor, it really was.
“The wall of flame was enormous ... I would estimate some of those flames are 30 metres high.”
Clarkson it was a “wall of orange” that was “at least” four kilometres long.
”Everything that the fire service were valiantly trying to throw at [it] was achieving nothing,” he said.
Forty-three hikers and the Mangatepopo Hut warden were airlifted out on Saturday as a precaution with DoC staff providing welfare at Whakapapa Village.
“We made the call very early to evacuate those people. Erred on the side of safety and made a call to evacuate them immediately because really, with the wind change, results could have been catastrophic,” Gold said.
Wendy Smit and her friends had just completed the crossing when they noticed smoke in the distance.
“We were wondering if it was in National Park or, you know, like a hotel or a house, because it seemed pretty big,” Smit said.
There are no reports yet of structural damage and Gold said it was unlikely at this stage.
“We’re a considerable distance from any buildings or any structures at the moment, so there are none that are at risk.”
But there is still significant damage, according to Clarkson.
“It’s just an ecological disaster. I watched, literally weeping as the fire went closer and closer and closer to the hill Pukeonake, which is a sensitive sub-alpine environment where the little communities of plant life all huddle together and live out their lives, and it just got toasted,” he told RNZ.
Authorities are warning the public to stay away.
“It’s an impressive site to watch, but we don’t want rubberneckers up there or anybody going up the road,” Gold said.