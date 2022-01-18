A woman in Tonga shared video online of the volcanic ash darkening the sky before the tsunami struck. Video / Nightingale Filihia

A woman in Tonga shared video online of the volcanic ash darkening the sky before the tsunami struck. Video / Nightingale Filihia

New images taken during a Royal New Zealand Air Force reconnaissance flight to Tonga shows the Pacific nation blanketed in ash.

Yesterday, Royal New Zealand Air Force P-3K2 Orion left for Tonga to assess the damage following the volcanic eruption and tsunami

Images taken during the flight show an aerial shot of an island covered in ash, however, it is unknown where the images were taken.

Images taken during the flight show an aerial shot of an island covered in ash, however, it is unknown where the images were taken. Photo / NZ Defence Force

Images taken by the Royal New Zealand Air Force Orion show ash covering the Island. Photo / NZDF

Serious damage has been reported from the west coast of Tongatapu and a state of emergency has been declared.

Yesterday, Royal New Zealand Air Force P-3K2 Orion left for Tonga to assess the damage following the volcanic eruption and tsunami

One Navy ship has left Wellington while a second ship is set to leave later today, to meet an unknown challenge in Tonga after the massive volcanic eruption.

Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai island was largely destroyed after Saturday's underwater volcanic eruption.

The extent of damage across the country is still not fully understood, Government ministers said this afternoon.

Minister of Defence Peeni Henare confirmed the two reported deaths are a Tongan national and a British national.

Henare said the ship which has left Wellington for Tonga has supplies including food, water and medical supplies.

"But it also has on there some instruments to allow our divers to be a bit of work under the water trying to see exactly what the impact is under the water," he said.

Communication remains limited with the Pacific nation.

A Royal New Zealand Air Force P-3K2 Orion reconnaissance plane was sent to Tonga yesterday. Photo / NZDF

Earlier today, Henare said water was among the highest priorities for Tonga now.

HMNZS Aotearoa can carry 250,000 litres, and produce 70,000 litres per day through a desalination plant, he said.

A C-130 Hercules aircraft is on standby to deliver humanitarian aid and disaster relief stores, including collapsible water containers, generators and hygiene kits.

Meanwhile, in New Zealand, the National Management Agency has advised strong and unusual currents following the tsunami are expected to last for at least another 24 hours.

"This particularly applies to the East Coast of the North and South islands, and the South and West coasts of the South Island," a spokesperson said.