Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Tomorrow's vaccine: how Kiwis will take part in a medical revolution

7 minutes to read

A new generation of vaccines based on mRNA is changing the face of vaccinology - and Kiwis will likely be among the first to benefit. Photo / AP

Jamie Morton
By:

Science Reporter, NZ Herald

The Covid-19 crisis is ushering in a revolution in medical technology - and one that Kiwis are soon likely to benefit from first-hand.

That's the advent of a new generation of vaccine which, after the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.