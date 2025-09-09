LiveHome / New ZealandTom Phillips update: Police Commissioner, Minister and Children’s Commissioner on what’s nextNZ Herald9 Sep, 2025 07:02 PMQuick ReadSubscribe to listenAccess to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.Subscribe nowAlready a subscriber? Sign in hereListening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.SaveShareShare this articleCopy LinkEmailFacebookTwitter/XLinkedInRedditHerald NOW: September 10th, 2025.Load moreSaveShareShare this articleCopy LinkEmailFacebookTwitter/XLinkedInReddit