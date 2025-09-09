Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Updated

Tom Phillips update: Mother does not know when she will get to see her children

RNZ
6 mins to read

Police Commissioner, Police Minister and Children's commissioner gives update on Marokopa rescued kids and injured officer.

Sam Sherwood at RNZ

The Police Minister says he has “absolute sympathy” for the mother of Tom Phillips’ children who does not know when she will get to see them.

However, he said it was a “complex situation” with authorities governed by court orders.

“We don’t

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save