The remaining children were found safe after a frantic search and are now in the care of Oranga Tamariki.

The High Court granted an injunction following an urgent application from top lawyer Linda Clark on behalf of Julia Phillips, the mother of Tom Phillips.

The order was issued for 48 hours, and the matter will be heard in court further on Thursday.

What is an injunction?

An injunction is an order made by a Court, usually to stop someone from doing something.

In the case of Phillips, the injunction prohibits media, police and Oranga Tamariki from publishing certain details related to the case.

This interim order will remain in force until 2.15pm on September 11 and may be extended by further order of the court.

Linda Clark is now a lawyer and partner at Kensington Swan. Photo / Q+A

Who is the lawyer?

Linda Clark is a partner at Dentons Kensington Swan, specialising in public law, regulatory issues, media law and defamation.

Earlier this year, Clark took a temporary leave as a TVNZ board director, as she represented former deputy police commissioner Jevon McSkimming.

McSkimming was granted an injunction to stop media organisations from publishing certain details of the criminal investigation that he faced earlier this year.

Initially, news media companies could not report that the injunction existed – a non-publication order that is sometimes referred to as a “super injunction”.

Clark is a former journalist who left the profession in 2016 to study law.

She even had a high-profile stint as political editor for TVNZ.

Clark has also represented various other well-known clients on a range of matters, including helping negotiate Duncan Garner‘s contract for the AM show and Clarke Gayford in a defamation case against the NZME radio station Kick.

Clark declined to comment on the Phillips case when approached by the Herald.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.