“No, she wasn’t there physically. We would not put her alongside us as we move forward to the campsite because that presents a risk to her, and we wouldn’t be prepared to put her in any risk at all.”

Chambers also revealed to Herald NOW’s Ryan Bridge that Phillips had three guns on him when he died, including the high-power rifle that shot a police officer.

He said they uncovered one other with the remaining children at the campsite. It was earlier confirmed the children did not attempt to turn the gun on police, and accepted lollies when they were rescued.

Chambers said the children, Maverick, 10, Ember, 8 and Jayda would remain in the care of Ōranga Tamariki today and would not be approached by police as they continue their hunt for further campsites and accomplices.

The campsite where Phillips and his children were hiding, Jayda provided information that led police back here to her siblings. Photo / Police

“Obviously, in due course, we’re going to want to speak to them, but we just need them to rest up, recover, and, when the time is right, then we would be talking to them.”

Police expect to find further campsites as their extensive search through the dense Waikato search enters its third day.

Chambers said there would be an update at some point today and are keeping an open mind that there might be a “substantial” campsite to uncover yet.

He could not say what Phillips might have been doing with multiple large bags of livestock feed and several pairs of adult shoes seen on his red quadbike that was towed out of the bush last night.

“Certainly a very interesting set of circumstances here, and I know that as the investigation continues and we put the information we have together and hopefully tell a clearer story for us all.”

Chambers said he did not believe he was using the stolen goods for trade to fund his lifestyle.

“I’m not sure that he would be running a business or trading on the side. He’s clearly had other priorities.”