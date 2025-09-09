“No, she wasn’t there physically. We would not put her alongside us as we move forward to the campsite because that presents a risk to her, and we wouldn’t be prepared to put her in any risk at all.”
Chambers also revealed to Herald NOW’s Ryan Bridge that Phillips had three guns on him when he died, including the high-power rifle that shot a police officer.
He said they uncovered one other with the remaining children at the campsite. It was earlier confirmed the children did not attempt to turn the gun on police, and accepted lollies when they were rescued.
Chambers said the children, Maverick, 10, Ember, 8 and Jayda would remain in the care of Ōranga Tamariki today and would not be approached by police as they continue their hunt for further campsites and accomplices.