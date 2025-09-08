Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Tom Phillips dead: Fugitive Marokopa dad shoots policeman, one child with cops, two outstanding

Raphael Franks
By
Multimedia Reporter·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Catherine's children's names are Jayda, Maverick and Ember. They were 8, 7 and 5 when Phillips took them in December 2021. They are now 12, 10 and 9. Photo / Supplied

Catherine's children's names are Jayda, Maverick and Ember. They were 8, 7 and 5 when Phillips took them in December 2021. They are now 12, 10 and 9. Photo / Supplied

Police are urgently looking for two of fugitive Tom Phillips’ children after the Marokopa man was shot and killed in a stand-off with police early this morning, four years after he disappeared into the Waikato bush.

Acting Deputy Commissioner of Police, Jill Rogers, has detailed the events, revealing step-by-step

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save