Police laid spikes at the intersection about 3.20am. Rogers said police acted on a hunch that was where Phillips would go.

An officer came to the scene and found the quad bike stopped. When he arrived at the scene, he was confronted with a volley of gunfire.

Phillips shot a high-powered rifle at the policeman from close range, hitting him in the head. The policeman was knocked to the ground and then took cover.

Another police unit came to the scene, and an officer from the vehicle shot Phillips.

Police found multiple firearms on and around the quad bike, as well as a haul of items stolen from PGG Wrightson in Piopio.

Rogers said police had not yet formally identified the man shot and killed, but “it is believed to be Tom Phillips”. Two of Phillips’ family members have publicly confirmed it was him.

Acting Deputy Commissioner of Police Jill Rogers has revealed the dramatic events of a shoot-out on a rural road this morning, where Phillips shot a policeman before he was shot and killed by another officer.

One of Phillips’ children was at the scene. Police have not detailed how the child reacted during the stand-off, and would not confirm or deny whether the child fired any shots. Police would also not confirm which of Phillips’ three children they were.

The child was uninjured during the confrontation.

The child had been cooperating with police, and remains with officers and Oranga Tamariki staff. Their mother, Catherine, had been informed by police.

Police do not know where the other two children are and are urgently trying to track them down. Rogers said police were seriously concerned about them.

Catherine told RNZ she and her family were “deeply relieved” that her children’s ordeal was over.

“They have been dearly missed every day for nearly four years, and we are looking forward to welcoming them home with love and care.”

Jayda, Maverick and Ember were 8, 7 and 5 when Phillips took them in December 2021. They are now 12, 10 and 9.

“At the same time, we are saddened by how events unfolded today,” Catherine said.

“Our hope has always been that the children could be returned in a peaceful and safe way for everyone involved.”

Catherine's children's names are Jayda, Maverick and Ember.

Catherine thanked those who had supported her and her family and paid her respects to the injured officer.

Rogers called this morning’s events “devastating news” for Phillips’ family.

“This is the outcome that nobody wanted. This has been a deeply traumatic incident this morning for those involved. It has been confronting and challenging in a small, rural, isolated location.”

Phillips first went missing with his children in September 2021. It sparked a massive ground, sea and air search. His vehicle was found on the beach with surf crashing around it.

He and his children turned up almost three weeks later, on September 30, revealing they had been living in a tent in dense bush.

Police then charged Phillips with wasteful deployment of police resources.

However, he never showed at the Te Kūiti District Court for his first appearance in January 2022 and he went on the run with his children again.

Phillips evaded the attention of police for some 19 months before he was seen shopping while wearing a disguise, stole a car and got into a fight with a member of the public in August 2023.

Phillips disguised himself while shopping at Bunnings.

Phillips robbed a bank and shot at a supermarket worker in Te Kūiti at the time, prompting police to issue a warrant for his arrest on September 5, 2023.

Phillips was seen in two different Bunnings Warehouse stores, disguising himself with glasses and a surgical facemask and driving a stolen ute. He used cash to buy items which suggested he may have set up a campsite, including headlamps, batteries, seedlings, buckets and gumboots.

Police then linked Phillips to a bank robbery earlier in May, 2023. Phillips robbed a bank and shot at a supermarket worker in Te Kūiti at the time, prompting police to issue a warrant for his arrest on September 5, 2023.

Phillips then stole a quad bike from a rural Waikato property and then broke into a shop in Piopio with one of his children on November 2, 2023.

Almost a year later, pig hunters reported seeing Phillips on a remote piece of farmland in Marokopa on October 3, 2024. Footage shared with the Herald showed the family tramping in formation, with Phillips – who was also carrying a large rifle – leading the way.

Almost another year later, Phillips and one of his children was captured by security cameras trying to break into the Piopio Superette early morning August 27. The sighting from last month was the last known sighting before Phillips’ death today.

