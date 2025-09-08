Catherine's children's names are Jayda, Maverick and Ember. They were 8, 7 and 5 when Phillips took them in December 2021. They are now 12, 10 and 9. Photo / Supplied
Police are urgently looking for two of fugitive Tom Phillips’ children after the Marokopa man was shot and killed in a stand-off with police early this morning, four years after he disappeared into the Waikato bush.
Acting Deputy Commissioner of Police, Jill Rogers, has detailed the events, revealing step-by-stephow Phillips was found and he shot a policeman in the head in a desperate last stand.
Police were called to a report of a burglary in the small town of Piopio about 2.30am. A member of the public reported two people on a quad bike wearing “farm clothing” and headlamps, Rogers said.
The bike was seen being driven in the direction of Marokopa, along Waipuna Rd, which intersects with Te Anga Rd, the only way in or out of Phillips’ isolated coastal hometown.
Police found multiple firearms on and around the quad bike, as well as a haul of items stolen from PGG Wrightson in Piopio.
Rogers said police had not yet formally identified the man shot and killed, but “it is believed to be Tom Phillips”. Two of Phillips’ family members have publicly confirmed it was him.
One of Phillips’ children was at the scene. Police have not detailed how the child reacted during the stand-off, and would not confirm or deny whether the child fired any shots. Police would also not confirm which of Phillips’ three children they were.
The child was uninjured during the confrontation.
The child had been cooperating with police, and remains with officers and Oranga Tamariki staff. Their mother, Catherine, had been informed by police.
Police do not know where the other two children are and are urgently trying to track them down. Rogers said police were seriously concerned about them.
Catherine told RNZ she and her family were “deeply relieved” that her children’s ordeal was over.
“They have been dearly missed every day for nearly four years, and we are looking forward to welcoming them home with love and care.”
Jayda, Maverick and Ember were 8, 7 and 5 when Phillips took them in December 2021. They are now 12, 10 and 9.
“At the same time, we are saddened by how events unfolded today,” Catherine said.
Phillips was seen in two different Bunnings Warehouse stores, disguising himself with glasses and a surgical facemask and driving a stolen ute. He used cash to buy items which suggested he may have set up a campsite, including headlamps, batteries, seedlings, buckets and gumboots.
Almost a year later, pig hunters reported seeing Phillips on a remote piece of farmland in Marokopa on October 3, 2024. Footage shared with the Herald showed the family tramping in formation, with Phillips – who was also carrying a large rifle – leading the way.
Almost another year later, Phillips and one of his children was captured by security cameras trying to break into the Piopio Superette early morning August 27. The sighting from last month was the last known sighting before Phillips’ death today.
Raphael Franks is an Auckland-based reporter who covers business, breaking news and local stories from Tāmaki Makaurau. He joined the Herald as a Te Rito cadet in 2022.
