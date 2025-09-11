A scene guard will remain in place overnight, as well as cordons along Te Anga Rd.

He said these cordons will be placed to ensure access to the local school tomorrow.

“I want to acknowledge and thank the locals for their patience and understanding throughout this period of disruption for them, especially the school for their cooperation this week,” Smith said.

Extra police staff deployed to the Marokopa and King Country areas remain in the district.

The officer injured on Monday remains in Waikato Hospital. Both the officer and his family are being provided ongoing support.

Tom Phillips evaded capture for nearly four years despite multiple sightings.

Phillips shot dead, children found

Phillips was shot dead by police on Monday after four years on the run with his children.

In a standoff, he shot a police officer multiple times. The officer is recovering in hospital.

Phillips was found on a quad bike with one of his children after a burglary at a farm store in Piopio. The child helped lead police to their siblings at a bush campsite.

Phillips had been on the run since December 2021, when he disappeared with his three children from their family farm in Marokopa. Jayda, Maverick and Ember were 8, 7 and 5 when they went into hiding. They are now 12, 10 and 9.

The children’s mother said that “they have been dearly missed every day for nearly four years, and we are looking forward to welcoming them home with love and care”.

The children are now in the care of Oranga Tamariki.

A number of areas in western Waikato remain cordoned off as police process evidence.

