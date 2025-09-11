Advertisement
New Zealand

Tom Phillips’ body released to family as police continue scene examination

By &
NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Ryan Bridge is joined by Lance Burdett, former Police lead crisis negotiator.

Police have revealed that Tom Phillips’ body has been released to his family, as scene examination of the campsites continues.

A postmortem was carried out on Phillips yesterday, and his death has been referred to the Coroner.

Detective Inspector Daryl Smith said the investigation team has worked tirelessly

