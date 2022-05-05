Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Tom James: Time to get moving on public transport in Tāmaki Makaurau

5 minutes to read
Transformative public transport services could be provided by the current underspend in the regional fuel tax. Photo / Jason Oxenham, File

Transformative public transport services could be provided by the current underspend in the regional fuel tax. Photo / Jason Oxenham, File

NZ Herald
By Tom James

OPINION

There's been a lot of discussion about the cost of living recently, with one focus on transport costs.

These costs disproportionately fall on the least well off, with the lowest-paid spending up to 28

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.