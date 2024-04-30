A billboard for Reality Check Radio, similar to that cut down in Riwaka in the Tasman District.

A man drinking at a country hotel was so offended by a billboard advertising fringe radio station Reality Check Radio that he cut it down with a battery-operated saw.

When it was put back up Thomas Mark Collet returned with a bucket of paint and when the man who’d put it back up confronted him a verbal exchange ended in a fist-fight - and later court charges.

Collet, of Marahau, admitted charges of wilful damage and common assault in the Nelson District Court on Monday.

Judge Richard Russell told him while remanding him to appear in court again next month to explore the possibility of Restorative Justice, that while he might have had a view about the billboard, other people are entitled to their views which must be respected, and within the law.

“By damaging the sign and assaulting a person you have broken the law,” Judge Russell said.

At about midday on Monday, February 5 this year Collet, 58, was at the Riwaka Hotel on Kaiteriteri Road near Motueka.

Police said he took exception to the billboard in a nearby paddock so walked over to where it was placed and cut it down.

The victim in the matter noticed the sign had been cut down and picked it back up.

Just after 3pm on the same day, Collet returned to the site, saw the sign was back up, so went back into the paddock, this time carrying a 10-litre paint container, and poured paint over the billboard.

The victim saw Collet return to the site and confronted him as he returned to his vehicle, and then tried to prevent him from leaving by blocking the driver’s door.

The verbal exchange that started soon became heated and Collet punched the man in the face with a closed fist, cutting him under the eye.

Members of the public who saw what happened stopped and then intervened while Collet got into his vehicle and left.

He later told the police he had damaged the sign and that he had punched the victim because “he had asked him to”.

Judge Russell said Restorative Justice would be explored to see if it might help “clear the air” between Collet and the victim.

“You’ve been out of trouble for a long time now so hopefully this was a ‘one-off’,” he said.

Tracy Neal is a Nelson-based Open Justice reporter at NZME. She was previously RNZ's regional reporter in Nelson-Marlborough and has covered general news, including court and local government for the Nelson Mail.












