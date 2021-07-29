Tokyo Olympics 2020: Gold! Whanganui's Kerri Gowler helps bring New Zealand its first gold medal of Tokyo

Aramoho Whanganui Rowing Club (AWRC) watching Kerri Gowler getting gold at olympics. AWRC was were she trained. Video / Bevan Conley.

Members of the Aramoho Whanganui Rowing Club were on their feet as Whanganui's Kerri Gowler brought home New Zealand's first gold medal of the Tokyo Olympics.

More than 70 members, school students and friends gathered at the Anzac Parade base to cheer on their club mate.

Gowler and pairs partner Grace Prendergast went into the race in top form, leading from start to finish in their semi-final on their way to regaining their world record.

The room was full of energy and excitement before the race, before quickly turning into tension as the boats were put into the blocks.

Canada started strong, leading for the first half of the 2000m race.

In the third quarter of the race Gowler and Prendergast pushed on, taking the lead and never letting go.

This was New Zealand's first gold medal in the women's pair.

Jubilation at the Aramoho Whanganui Rowing Club as Kerri Gowler brings New Zealand it's first gold medal of the Tokyo Games. Photo / Bevan Conley

President Bruce Osborne said it was an absolutely amazing result.

"They seemed to do it so gracefully and effortlessly, but of course a lot of pressure was on them. The grassroots training and coaching all came in this shed. This is where they learned their craft. There is something to be said about rural environments and small towns."

Osborne said the pair raced beautifully and did so at their own pace.

"They know exactly what they are doing. They raced their own race and didn't get flustered by the Canadians."

Grace Prendergast and Whanganui's Kerri Gowler at the top of the podium. Photo / Steve McArthur / www.photosport.nz

Former Olympic rower Philippa Baker-Hogan said it was a phenomenal result.

"Gold is just extraordinary. You just have to look at our other sports and realise how hard this is."

She said the pair were in their physical and mental prime, and it all culminated with a victory.

"Perfect age, perfect stage. They've done everything before this, and this was the last milestone. They were the favourites, but they were never going to crack. If they didn't win, it was because they couldn't win."

Immediately after the race, Gowler said, "I can't believe it. I feel like we crossed the line and I just started yelling, 'have we done it?'. But it's amazing, I'm so glad we've done it.

"We crossed and I was like, 'was someone ahead of us? I don't know, I was so focused on us. Honestly, I can't believe it."

Gowler will now turn her attention to tomorrow's womens eight final, where she will be joined by pairs partner Prendergast and sister Jackie.

With an Olympic gold secured, Baker-Hogan feels the pressure to deliver has been slightly lifted and they can go into the race free to give it their all.

"That group of girls are like sisters. I truly believe they can do it."