Tokoroa sexual assault on woman walking dog: Police appeal for information

Police are investigating an alleged sexual assault in Tokoroa last night. Image / Google Maps

Police are appealing to the public for information after a reported sexual assault in Tokoroa last night.

At around 11.20pm yesterday, police say they were called to Dumfries Rd where a woman walking her dog was sexually assaulted by an unknown person.

Detective Sergeant Neale Saunders

