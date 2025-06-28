Police are investigating an alleged sexual assault in Tokoroa last night. Image / Google Maps

Police are appealing to the public for information after a reported sexual assault in Tokoroa last night.

At around 11.20pm yesterday, police say they were called to Dumfries Rd where a woman walking her dog was sexually assaulted by an unknown person.

Detective Sergeant Neale Saunders of Tokoroa Police said the offender left the scene before officers could get there.

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have been in the Dumfries Rd area at the time of the incident, alongside anyone who may have CCTV or dashcam footage.

“In particular, police would like to speak to a man who was seen wearing a white hooded sweatshirt on a bicycle around the time of this incident,” Saunders said.