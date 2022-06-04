Newstalk ZB's Mike Hosking questioned Police Commissioner Andrew Coster about the spike in gang shootings within Auckland, and what is being done to stop the violence. Video / Newstalk ZB

Newstalk ZB's Mike Hosking questioned Police Commissioner Andrew Coster about the spike in gang shootings within Auckland, and what is being done to stop the violence. Video / Newstalk ZB

Police have revealed one of their own has died following a crash in Tapapa yesterday.

Constable Shannon Alexandra Rastrick has been named as the person who passed away after the single-vehicle crash on State Highway 5 yesterday morning.

The 30-year-old was stationed in Tokoroa and had worked in the Taupō area since graduating in 2018.

She was off-duty at the time of the crash.

Taupō Area Commander Inspector Phil Edwards paid tribute to Rastrick.

"She was a loved and valued colleague who will be dearly missed," he said.

"We continue to provide support to her family and colleagues. Her family have requested privacy at this difficult time."

An investigation into circumstances of the crash was ongoing.

It comes after a person died in a crash early this morning on State Highway 1 in Waikato.

The crash between two vehicles occurred about 1.25am on the Waikato Expressway near Hampton Downs.